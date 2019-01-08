Mayor Fasbender Takes Office

A reception was held in the rotunda of City Hall to honor the incoming Mayor Mary Fasbender prior to the call to order of the Hastings City Council , ushered in by the rap of a golden gavel, which had been provided to the new mayor by the family of former Mayor Lou Stoffel. The inauguration of Fasbender and At large councilmembers Lori Braucks and Mark Vaughan continued with thanks to all who will make this transition possible for the new administration. The business of the first meeting of he new year then got underway, as the new mayor navigated her way through the 20 minute meeting, a chamber of well wishers, family and friends looked on applauding at the end of the brief, but monumentus occassion. The next meeting will be January 22nd.