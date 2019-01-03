Nininger Dairy Farm Welcomes Walz

A Hastings Dairy farm was the site of Thursday’s announcement by incoming Governor Tim Walz of more of the members of his cabinet. The large machine shed on the Randy Sorg Farm located in Nininger Township, provided the backdrop for Governor elect Tim Walz and Luitenent Gov.elect Peggy Flanagan, to announce more of their administration team including Thom Peterson as Agriculture Commissioner, Sarah Strommen, DNR Assistant Commissioner, and State Senator Tony Lourey who will lead the Department of Human Services. State Senator Karla Bigham and State Representative Tony Jurgens also attended the noon announcement event. Jurgens had this comment following the visit.
Sorg Farms is a family operation with 300 head of dairy cattle as well as producing soybeans, peas and corn last year on their Dakota County site.