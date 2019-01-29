Emergency Notices

Area Closures:
Due to extreme temperatures and dangerous wind chill predictions, all Hastings Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 29th and Wednesday, January 30th 2019.
    Kid's Kampus will be closed.
    Community Education will be closed; all Community Education Classes are canceled.
    Hastings Senior Center will be closed and all programming is canceled.
    Please visit the school district website for any additional postponements.

Prescott Wrestlers Head To February

Featured

January 29, 2019

The Prescott Cardinals Wrestling Team is building towards the postseason, and Head Coach Jordan Poirer joined KDWA Sports during this frozen week to chat about the month of January, so far, and looking forward to the playoff run through February!

Click here for audio

   
   

