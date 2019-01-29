The Prescott Cardinals Wrestling Team is building towards the postseason, and Head Coach Jordan Poirer joined KDWA Sports during this frozen week to chat about the month of January, so far, and looking forward to the playoff run through February!
The Prescott Cardinals Wrestling Team is building towards the postseason, and Head Coach Jordan Poirer joined KDWA Sports during this frozen week to chat about the month of January, so far, and looking forward to the playoff run through February!
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/01/prescott-wrestlers-head-to-february/