Prescott Year End Budget Comparisons

The year end totals for the budget expenditures compared to revenues have been released for the City of Prescott. A general overview includes revenues of property taxes collected at 1,392,663, coming in at 99 percent of projected budget.Special assessments for work done on Young Street came in as projected, however special assessments listed as other, were at 175% of the projected budget of 26,000, instead garnering nearly 46,000. More than anticipate revenue came in from building permits with over 11,000 collected instead of the 9,000 budget set for the year. One category of revenue, court penalties and fines brought in more than anticipated, 96,700, which is nearly 30% over the budget of 76,000.
Collection of garbage and the fees associated lagged a bit behind with 248,000 representing 93% of the funds needed to balance that account. Fees paid for boat launch permits and daily fees came in an average of 105% of budget, collecting a total of 39,000 from those who paid to use the riverfront access at the city boat launch. One bonus this year was the 166% of budget figure that brought additional interest on investments made on behalf of the city, garnering just over 50,000 in revenue. The figures will be presented to the council for their information at the January 14th council meeting.