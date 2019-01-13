Process Defined For City Admin Search

An update has been provided by the City of Hastings in the process that they will undertake to begin the replacement of the City Administrator. Currently, City Clerk Julie Flaten has stepped into the position on an interim basis, but notes that the City Council continues in their discussion on how the vacancy will be filled. A request for Proposals to select an Executive Search Firm will be included in the City Council Agenda for January 22nd. Upon approval, it will be released on the 23rd with completed proposals due on February 13th. A page has now been created on the City website that will detail the updates on the process of the Administrative Committee of the Council, served by Lori Braucks, Tina Folch and Trevor Lund as well as input from the coucil as a whole.