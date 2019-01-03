Radon Testing Encouraged

Dakota County residents are encouraged to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month in January. According to information released by Dakota County, about 2 in 5 Dakota County homes have dangerous levels of radon gas, and about 1 in 5 new homes still have dangerous levels. Testing is easy, inexpensive and only takes 3-7 days. Test results are mailed to the property owner, and a County representative will follow up if testing indicates high levels of radon. While it is best to test during colder months, it can be done year-round.
Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It has no color, taste or smell, and can enter homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. Radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States with more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year. Radon testing kits are available at Dakota County?s Northern Service Center in West St. Paul, or the Western Service Center, in Apple Valley.