Raiders Plow Through Polars Thursday

January 24, 2019

For the second time in a week, the Hastings Boys Hockey Team recorded a pure hat trick (three straight goals), with Logan Boogren doing it in the first 8:39 of the first period of their 11-1 win over North, Thursday, and adding another goal and an assist for a 5-point game. Boogren was also the second four-goal scorer in two games, with Jax Schauer also doing it on Tuesday at Red Wing, making for another fun night at the rink, jumping to 14-3-0 on the year. Up next, East Ridge comes to town on Saturday night, at 7:30pm, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Hockey, and Swimming wins over the Polars!

