Raptors Upset Raiders In Overtime

In a physical, hard-fought Saturday night battle at the Hastings Civic Arena, the East Ridge Raptors pulled off the upset of the night in Minnesota High School Boys Hockey, beating former Conference Rival Hastings, 3-2 in overtime, knocking the Raiders down to 14-4-0 on the year, while the Raptors elevate to 7-11-1. Also on Saturday, the Hastings Girls Hockey Team won in overtime on the road, at Mahtomedi, 2-1. We will have more on both games early next week. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap of the Saturday night overtime action.