RIverside Outstanding In Omaha

Hastings Riverside Company traveled all the way to Omaha Nebraska to participate in the Competition of Excellence at Omaha Westside High School.
The busloads containing the choir, band and a variety of parent chaparones left on Friday afternoon for the 6 hour ride to Omaha, the site of one of the premiere competitions of the season. The group had all day to wait for their 4:10 time slot in the preliminaries, and received Best Opener, Best Back Up Band with Grace Relly taking the top female solo award. They then went into the finals, performing last just before 10PM. Judges came back with the results that gave Riverside Best Band, Best Choreography and Best Vocals for a Grand Champion Win!. The group will headed back to Minnesota , just ahead of the snowstorm and arrived mid afternoon with the Giant Trophy carried proudly into the school.
Photo provided by Jeannie Sayre Tribe