School Threat One Arrested

A messages sent to parents of students in District 200 Middle and High Schools on Sunday night, January 13th, informed them that a specific threat had been made against individual students on social media which was reported by a student to their parent who then contacted the Hastings Police Department. According to the report, the individual that was responsible for the posted threats is now in custody. No information on the age of that individual or the nature of the threat was released to the public. The individuals and parents of those that were targeted by the threats will be contacted. The principals of both schools assure parents that there will be no disruption to the schedule on Monday and that they praise the student who shared this information so that the proper action could be taken. If more information on this event is released, KDWA will bring you the details as they are available.