Student Resiliency Message By Gibbs

On January 23rd, a special presentation was provided to all grades at Hastings Middle School given by national known speaker Brooks Gibbs. The Hastings Public School Foundation contributed funding to make it possible for students and staff to attend the 45 minute presentation on Squabbles, which Gibbs calls the petty, insignificant testing, teasing or aggression that can be experienced by youngsters in school and in the community. In a brief break between presentations, I was able to question Gibbs, who is eager to share this message to inspire and improve the lives of his young audiences.
Lori Best, a teacher who wrote for the grant that made the visit possible, shared her reason behind the message.