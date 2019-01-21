Thorwood Owners Look To Future

According to a recent post on social media, the owners of the Thorwood Bed and Breakfast that was severely damaged by fire in early December of 2017, is hoping that someone will step forward to purchase the property in the hopes that this historic landmark will again have new life. Owners Pam and Dick Thorsen are very interested in sharing information about the property which they say is eligible for historic tax credits and grants which could restore the venue to use. Pam also addressed speculation at the cause of the fire as a malfunctioning switch in a third -floor boiler. The couple spent several months removing debris after the tragedy and notes the sign advertising it’s calling as a destination for rest and relaxation remains to hopefully find a new owner that can raise this well known property from the ashes once again.