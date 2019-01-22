Three Games, Three Wins For Cards

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team is coming off of their best week of the season, winning at home over Amery on Tuesday, before ending the week with back to back road wins over both Baldwin-Woodville, and GET, in jumping to 9-4 overall on the year. Now, the Cardinals gear up for their next game on Friday, at home against New Richmond, who not only is still unbeaten in the Middle Border Conference, but also ended Prescott’s long MBC winning streak, back on December 4th. Head Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA Sports for an update on Tuesday.