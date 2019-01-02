Vandals Damage Hastings HS

Breaking News this Wednesday, January 2nd, on events that took place over the holiday break. Reports of at least 6 spraypainted grafitti images and words were the first thing seen by visitors and students at the Show Choir Preview event on Tuesday night and for those returning to the High School building on Wednesday morning. I spoke with Principal Mike Johnson about the damage done.
Johnson states that several thousands of dollars of damage has been done and that the process of retaining professionals to remove the images are underway. He also stated that as minors, the names of the individuals responsible for the acts will not be disclosed.
Please note that KDWA has made the decision not to publish photos of the images due to the vulgarity contained.