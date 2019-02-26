Clifton Township Fire Explosion

On Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:23 p.m., River Falls firefighters responded to the scene of an explosion and subsequent fire on 852nd Ave. in Clifton Township. Crews were on the scene in approximately 12 minutes, and were met with pockets of flames, which progressed rapidly in the debris from the explosion. The entire structure was ultimately engulfed in the fire. Three residents and one firefighter were injured in the incident. River Falls Fire Department requested aid from Prescott and Hudson fire departments. In assistance were Ellsworth, Spring Valley, United, New Richmond and Roberts Fire Departments, which also helped cover the city of River Falls while units were fighting the fire at hand. Pierce County Sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, River Falls Police and River Falls EMS helped at the scene.
Pierce County Public Works sanded the streets as they became icy and dangerous. Responders remained on the scene until 9:58 p.m., with firefighters taking shifts to prevent frostbite and other cold-related injuries. Cold temperatures and an oncoming winter storm held up firefighting efforts. The cause of the incident, which resulted in a total loss of the house, is still under investigation. The River Falls Fire Department said a gas explosion in the furnace room is suspected. Damage estimates are unavailable at this time.