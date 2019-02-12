Coaches vs. Cancer Thursday Night

The Hastings Boys Basketball team is proud to announce the fourth annual Coaches vs Cancer game at 7pm on Thursday, February 14th against Mahtomedi. All students attending the game will get free pizza from Green Mill, and will also be eligible for halftime door prizes. We are also passing the hat for the Black family during the game. Melissa, a teacher at Pinecrest, was stricken with breast cancer this summer and has completed her treatments and surgeries. Charlie is a counselor and coach at Hastings Middle School, and is also a former basketball and football player at Hastings High School. Please come out to the Hastings High School Field House to celebrate with us!