Although the snow continued throughout the day, the musicians and directors at Hastings High School kept to the schedule and held their annual Collage Concert on Tuesday night. Parents dropped students off into swirling flakes, with music cases, coats and concert style shoes tested by drifts across the sidewalks leading into the school. Students in Band and Orchestra also had yearbook photos taken before the concert and the 80 minute presentation included several familiar selections and a clarinet feature with Director Claire Nelven who started in the district this year. Some photos of the concert can be seen on our Facebook page. The students will prepare next for the All district band concert held in the field house on March 25th.
Collage Concert Goes On
