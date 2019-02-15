Construction Set For Spring

County Road 42, from Highway 55 to Lock Boulevard has been scheduled for renovation, starting this spring. The $7.1 million project will reconstruct the road, last renovated over 60 years ago. Dakota County is set to receive construction bids in March, with construction concluding in November. According to project Manager Bobby Kuennen, the project will be done in two phases and by halves. It will be up to the contractor to decide where to start, but the project will be split in half at Idell Avenue. The cost of the project is mostly funded through County State Aid Highway funds, with only $560,000 coming from the county and the highway funds covering the other $6.54 million.
(Photo Source: Dakota County)