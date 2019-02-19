Council Approves Road Construction

At the Tuesday night Hastings City Council meeting several neighbors that will be impacted during the neighborhood infrastructure and improvement work made their viewpoints known before the council would approve the 2- prong project. A presentation was made by City Engineer Ryan Stempski in outlining the 2 areas of the city set for major road reclaimation and reconstruction. A full reconstruction means that utilities including sewer and water mains will be done as well with reclaimation set for a portion of the areas that are less degraded.
In some areas drainage needs to be addressed and in others curb and gutter already in good condition will be preserved when possible. One area will connect a major sidewalk gap while a trail that had been slated for a back of property location will instead be routed out onto the street with markings and directional signage guiding bikers and pedestrians along a lightly trafficked segment instead of through a rear yard swale as originally proposed. The assessments for the project which is expected to last from May to October, have been determined with amounts going out in a mailing from the city this week. An assessment hearing will be held March 18th to confirm those figures and will provide an opportunity for residents to dispute or question those amounts.