The Dakota County Board of Commissioners has a Legislative Workshop scheduled for Friday, February 6th. Agenda items include a recap of past significant legislative accomplishments, and setting legislative priorities for 2019. Those priorities are housing and economic stability, transportation, stewardship of natural resources, and environmental protection. The workshop is open to the public, and will be held in the Dakota County CDA Boardroom, located at 1228 Town Centre Drive, in Eagan. The workshop begins at 8:30 AM.
Dakota Co Commissioners Workshop
