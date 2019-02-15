Dakota County Holds Land Auction

Dakota County will hold a Tax-Forfeited Land Auction on Friday, March 8th at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings. Just over 3 dozen parcels of land which have been forteited to the state for non-payment of taxes have been classifed and appraised to be sold to the highest bidder with a minimum bid price of some starting at 100 dollars. Some additional charges, besides the land price may include state deed taxes and a wll certificate if one exists on the property. Special assessments may be added to the bid price and will be included in the terms. There is also a state surcharge of 3% of the sale price. All property is sold as is and some may not conform to current zoning or building codes. The auction will distribute bid numbers at the Property tax Services window from 8:15am to 9:45 am. Properties listed are located in several local townships and towns throughout the county with their individual tax descriptions that can be accessed with questions addressed to the Dakota County Treasurer-Auditor. Email taxation@co.dakota.mn.us.