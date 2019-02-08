Emergency Notice

Area Closures:
All Hastings Schools are closed Friday, February 8th, 2019
    Kids Kampus is closed.
    Community Education is closed; all Community Education Classes are cancelled.
    Hastings Senior Center is closed, all programming is cancelled.
    The music concert at McAuliffe will be rescheduled.

Dakota County Views On MJ Legalization

February 8, 2019

Next week, KDWA will air an IN Depth program featuring Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie and Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom. The topic of the program is the continuing dialogue taking place in Minnesota regarding the possible legislative support to legalize the non-medical use of marijuana. Sheriff Leslie explains that difference.

Click here for audio

   
While they support physician prescribed medical use, they both oppose the lessening of penalties for recreational use of THC in the state. Tune in for our upcoming In Depth that discusses this legislative hot topic.

Click here for audio

