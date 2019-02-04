District Seeks Access For All

The ISD 200 School Board is considering an accessibility ramp for Todd Field. Tentative ideas for the ramp range from a mega-ramp about 70 feet long to an elevator lift. The field is currently accessible from 10th Street from an elevated street level, but the potential ramp would be closer to the stadium’s new parking lot, handicap entrance, concession and ticket stands. Superintendent Collins advised the board during a meeting on January 23rd that the cost of a new accessible entrance would fit within the school’s existing budget, also stating that the project would not need to be completed soon.