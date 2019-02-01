Economic Development From 2018 Previewed

The lone item on the reports from City Staff portion of Monday’s Hastings City Council Meeting will be the comprehensive presentation of the 2018 Community Development Annual Report. The fact-filled overview, given at the January 28th Planning Commission meeting, details the work done and yet to be completed by projects that involve land use planning, zoning, economic development and redevelopment and historic preservation services rendered during the past year. Director John Hinzman will provide a synopsis of the gains made by these efforts that include input by the City Council Planning Commission, HEDRA and the Heritage Preservation Commission. Among the projects listed in the full presentation are the transfer of the Hudson building, approval and start of the Great River Landing Parking Ramp, approval of four HEDRA loans totaling $93,300 for commercial and residential improvements; the sale of property for the Aspen Dental Clinic; completion of the Vermillion Corridor Study to develop Highway 61 through the city and completion of the 2040 Comprehensive plan, as required by the MET council.
Work done in 2018 also included a review of future transit services by funding the Eastern Dakota County Transit Study, approval of the 60 unit apartment Vermillion Shores building on West 31st Street; saw the start of the Voyageur Estates Apartments east of the industrial park, approval of renovation for the Pleasant Hill Library and extension of a Real Estate Option Agreement with Panache’ Cidery to acquire HEDRA owned property between the ArtSpace building and the River. The full report can be heard at the City Council Meeting February 4th or can be viewed now online at the City Of Hastings website, under Council Agenda Packets.
The presentation provides a detailed picture of the economic growth and future planning undertaken by the city during the past year. Community Development Director John Hinzman will describe the many facets of the annual report to present a comprehensive view of the efforts realized for continued economic growth. In one segment, the record of Residential Permits there were 15 Single family unit permits pulled at a valuation of 3.77 million, as compared to the 2017 unit total of 30 valued at 6.9 million. There were no townhome unit permits applied in either year. For multi family developments, however, with a criteria of 11 or more attached units, there were no permits applied for 2017 but 88 units involved in 10.5 million dollars in valuation for 2018. There were 6 manufactured home permits applied at 10,000 each in 2018. A total of 109 units in 2018 represented 14.3 million dollars of development compared to just 30 units valued at just under 7 million for all of 2017. A comparision on the commericial side of development will be covered in our next newscast. The public can also view the entire annual report online at the City Website www.hastingsmn.gov.
Graphic Provided by Planning Commission