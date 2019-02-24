Firetruck Delivery On Track

The new Rescue truck that will be purchased for the Prescott Fire Department is in the process with several upgrades included in this critical piece of emergency equipment. The funding for the truck is being coordinated through a joint purchase between Prescott and Clifton and Oak Grove townships which depend on the response from the nearby station. The truck will be delivered in 2020 but some parts of the package have already been delivered, that according to a report made Friday from the department. They have received the new battery operated extrication tools that will help speed up rescues and eliminate the old style of cords or gas powered engines required to be started before work can commence. These newer tools also operate faster thatn the older hydraulic driven tools to allow for faster extrication of victims from vehicles. The Brooklyn Park fire department made a donation of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus air bottles used by the firefighters that will be installed on the new truck for refilling the air canisters at the scene of a fire. The truck’s cost, almost a half million dollars was approved in 2018 with payment due before delivery is made.