Head On Crash Injures 2

On Tuesday at approximately 7:35 AM, Prescott police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Canton Street and Highway 10. According to information released by Prescott Chief of Police Eric Michaels, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Prescott resident Alison Enninga was crossing Highway 10 and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle on 10, driven by 23-year-old Victoria Simones, of River Falls. Simones’ vehicle struck Enninga’s vehicle, causing it to spin. Enninga’s vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Derrick Williams of Prescott. There were no injuries listed in the accident, and the Prescott police were assisted on scene by River Falls EMS, Prescott Fire, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and Siewert’s Towing.
