HHS Biology Teacher Semi Finalist

The possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year was narrowed to a field of 40 this week with reviewal of these semi-finalists portfolios and video submissions to be completed in March to determine just 10 finalists. The field includes Hastings High School Biology teacher Joe Beattie who could follow Kelly Holstine from the Shakopee school district,who was named the 2018 Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced on May 5th at a banquet held at the St. Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul. Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.