Home Explosion In Hampton

On Tuesday, the Randolph-Hampton Fire District and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent home explosion and fire in the 24700 block of Lewiston Boulevard, in Hampton. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department, authorities were called at 6:15 a.m. after residents reported hearing a loud boom and fire at the home. The Sheriff’s Office received reports that the explosion could be heard as far away as Hastings and Farmington. Upon arriving, deputies observed a male wandering the scene with severe burns over much of his body. He stated he was looking for his wife. Deputies and firefighters began providing care and first aid and searching for the spouse. The male was later brought to Regions Hospital Burn Center for care. At approximately 8:55 a.m., a body was recovered from within the blast debris. At this time, it is believed the man and his wife were the only occupants inside the home at the time of the explosion. Identification of the victims will be released once confirmed and family members are notified. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.