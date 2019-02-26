House Bill Supports Local Governance

A Minnesota House of Representatives bill that may be of interest to local governments continues to make its way through hearings. House File 703, that would repeal the statutory local government compensation cap, received an informational hearing in the House Local Government Subcommittee last week, with testimony provided by the League of MN Cities and local elected officials. Metro Cities’ policies support allowing local governments to set the terms of employment of local government employees, including compensation and benefits and the organization provided a letter of support to the committee. While state laws governing the local government salary cap provide for a waiver process, the process is highly cumbersome and produces arbitrary and unpredictable results. There is not a Senate companion bill at this point.