McLay Formally Charged District Responds

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced Tuesday, February 12th that Joshua Gerald McLay, age 37 of Hastings, has been charged with eight counts of Embezzlement of Public Funds and eight counts of Theft by Swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $13,900 from Independent School District #200 in Hastings. At the time of the alleged thefts, McLay was working as the Hastings High School Head Wrestling Coach. He has also served as the Hastings High School Assistant Principal since July 1, 2016.
The criminal complaint alleges a pattern of expenditures made by McLay which were claimed to be for coaches clinics from 2011 to 2018, but that the funds were allegedly used to purchase tickets to college football games and to pay for travel expenses for trips to Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Minnesota destinations for himself and for others. Evidence submitted states that there were no coaches clinics involved in any of the trips. Backstrom states that McLay is not in custody, according to the complaint, but will appear in a Dakota County Court on April 8th. Backstrom thanked the work of the Hastings Police and individuals in the District #200 School administration in bringing the investigation forward and providing information to the court. As in all cases, McLay is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.
We have now received a comment from Superintendent Tim Collins on the charges announced Tuesday afternoon against Assistant Principal and Head Wrestling Coach Josh McClay
“The Hastings School Board entered into an agreement with Mr. McLay back in November. The agreement is binding, pending the outcome of recent charges, and we are continuing to move forward with that agreement at this point in time.”
