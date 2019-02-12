Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has just announced that Joshua Gerald McLay, age 37 of Hastings, has been charged with eight counts of embezzlement of public funds and eight counts of theft by swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $13,900 from Independent School District #200. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for updates as they become available.
McLay Formally Charged
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has just announced that Joshua Gerald McLay, age 37 of Hastings, has been charged with eight counts of embezzlement of public funds and eight counts of theft by swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $13,900 from Independent School District #200. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for updates as they become available.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/02/mclay-formally-charged/