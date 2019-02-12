«

»

Print this Post

McLay Formally Charged

Categories:

Featured

February 12, 2019

February 12, 2019

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has just announced that Joshua Gerald McLay, age 37 of Hastings, has been charged with eight counts of embezzlement of public funds and eight counts of theft by swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $13,900 from Independent School District #200. Stay tuned to KDWA Radio for updates as they become available.
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/02/mclay-formally-charged/

Leave a Reply