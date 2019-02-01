Prescott Speakers Receive Results

Prescott Students took part in the 2019 Pierce County Conservation and Environmental Awareness Speaking Contest with seven students from Malone Intermediate School and Prescott Middle School sharing their knowledge of land and water conservation issues in front of an audience and a panel of judges. All competitors for the evening received a trophy, certificate, and has qualified to participate in the Pierce County Fair competition.
Prescott competitors in the Elementary category (5th and 6th grade) presented 3-5 minute speeches. Ken Ryan and Sophia Kapsh tied for 4th place with their speeches titled “Gypsy Moth Dilemma” and “Trees that Could be Endangered in Pierce County” respectively. Will Markert placed third with his presentation on “White-Nosed Syndrome for Northern Long-Eared Bats.” Second place went to Cooper Langer for his speech, “Eurasian Milfoil.” First Place in the Elementary Division for Pierce County was awarded to fifth grader, Nora Boles, for her speech titled “Taking Soil Erosion by the Roots.”
Representing Prescott in the Junior Division which involved 5-7 minute speeches were 7th graders Jamie Fortney and Chloe Heldman each competiting for the third time. Jamie?s speech, “Battle of the Wetlands” earned her a 2nd place trophy while The Pierce County Junior Division First Place award went to Chloe for her presentation titled “Pesticides.” Chloe Heldman and Nora Boles now move on to represent Pierce County at the regional tournament in Eau Claire on February 11th.