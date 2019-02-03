Riverside Upstage Bring Home Good News

A pair of show choirs from Hastings took part in the Wahlert Catholic Key City Classic competition in Debuque, Iowa last weekend. Varsity Choir Riverside Company and prep choir Upstage Revolution boarded coach buses at 4:30 Saturday Morning to arrive in time for an 11am performance for Upstage with Riverside on stage at 4:30. Upstage went first, receiving a 2nd place finish for the day while Riverside Company moved on to finals, drawing the random order of 5th performace out of 6. Judges also awarded Upstage soloist Eliana Lawrence tops for the girls as well as Hastings BUB, or Back up Band who was named best of the day. The judges for finals then bestowed Best Vocals, and another for best female soloist to Grace Reilly as well as a first Place, Grand Champion finish, the second in as many outings this season. The choirs returned home on Sunday afternoon with the Divaz Showchoir looking forward to their next performance on February 16th in Spirit Lake Iowa. All Three choirs will play host to the Swinging on the River competition that will welcome 20 choirs to the Hastings High School for a Daylong showchoir celebration. Tickets for that event are available at the doors on February 23rd.
Photo provided by Jeannie Sayre Tribe