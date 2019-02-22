Spiral Brewers Can Do

Locally owned Spiral Brewery announced Wednesday that the very first cans of three of their on-site produced beer were delivered to thirsty customers in several stores in Hastings and in Red Wing with distribution making the varieties such as Townie Kolsch, Downward Spiral IPA and Hard Left Stout instant favorites that are gaining a wider audience. Several restaurants and liquor stores will carry the brews with expansion into larger markets also in the works. The popular business is located in downtown and with the step into producing cans, they hope to expand the name and the business as they pick up where Steffan-Kuenzel Brewery left off in 1919. Prohibition dealt the once thriving Hastings brewery a death knell, but Spiral has taken up the mantle of tradition, operating out of a business just feet from the original location almost exactly 100 years later.