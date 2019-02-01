«

Wild, Chilly, Week In Review!

February 1, 2019

In our KDWA Sports “Week In Review”, there was more Sports News than many would think, especially with so many days away from school, practices and games, but many of our area teams, including the Hastings Girls Basketball Team returned to the court on Friday, falling to Simley, 56-44. The Raider Boys came back from down 20-plus points to beat Simley on the road, sweeping the season series, 67-64, and the Prescott Girls Basketball Team also jumped back in to action, with a 69-54 win over Baldwin, at home. That, and much, MUCH more in our weekend fun!

