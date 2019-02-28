Winter Woes Buildings Impacted

Complications of remenants left from the numerous snowfalls are beginning to take a toll on infrastructure, that according to several reports of roofs collapsing in Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Rural outbuildings, especially those with large horizontal spans are at greatest risk. A barn in Wisconsin housing 300 dairy cattle succumbed to the weight of more than 40 inches of snow, starting a social media alert to find a safe alternative during blizzard conditions that made roads in the area impassable. In Rochester on Wednesday, an elementary school was evacuated due to structual concerns about it’s roof.
Besides the snow, ice dams and giant icicles are common sights on homes and businesses, bringing concern for safety of those below. Rock salt shoveled into long tubes are somewhat effective in mitigating damage that can come from water finding it’s way under shingles. Experts warn of the corrosive nature of the salt, however, and strongly advise contacting a professional who can use the safest technique in clearing the obstruction. Keeping air vents clear has also been difficult, but safety officials stress that deadly carbon-monoxide can build up when intake vents are blocked. Once the winter subsides, flooding will again be possible this spring.