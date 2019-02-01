Workforce Waitlist Opens Feb 4

The Dakota County Community Development Agency has announced that waitlists for several Dakota County CDA Workforce Housing units will open at 9AM on Monday, February 4th. Included housing units are Marketplace, Pleasant Ridge, and West Village, in Hastings, with 2 and 3 bedroom units, Carbury Hills, in Rosemount, with 2 bedroom units, and Prestwick Place, in Rosemount with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. The Prestwick Place project is currently under construction and will open this summer. Complete details are available at DakotaCDA.org, and waitlist applications will only be taken online at MyHousing.DakotaCDA.org.
(Photo of West Village residence in Hastings courtesy of Dakota CDA)