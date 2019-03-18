«

18-19 Recap: Prescott Girls Basketballl

Featured

March 12, 2019

A 20-win season, a wonderful Senior Class, and a ton of memories headline the 2018-19 Season Recap Interview on the Prescott Girls Basketball Season, with Cardinals Head Coach Ron Murphy, as we look back at the year, and look ahead to the future!

Click here for audio

   
   

