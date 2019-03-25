2019 Preview: Prescott Softball

As Biggs Frey Memorial Field continues to thaw, KDWA Sports was able to open the 2019 Prescott Cardinals Softball Season, in our annual Season Preview Interview, with First Year Head Coach Abbie Morris, in her second year with the Prescott Softball Program. Coach Morris tells fans about her background from her playing days in the ever-tough Suburban East Conference with the Woodbury Royals, to the collegiate ranks at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, and what brought her to Prescott, in taking over for former Head Coach and now AD-AP Matt Smith.