Agenda Item Seeks City Funding

An item on the Consent agenda for the Monday Night Hastings City Council meeting is the request from the organizers of The Longer Table event which is advertised as a community potluck to be held at the Rotary Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, June 23rd. Their request is for the City to absorb 75% of the rental cost for the Pavilion which is 112.50, as well as to provide the save proportion for the rental of picnic tables at a cost of 157.50. The city would then be responsible for 270 dollars while the event coordinators would pay 90 dollars. The request asks that the event be classified as a Tier 2 Special event. This fee structure was set up last year to itemize how the city resources will be used when requested to be involved in an event using city owned properties, manpower or other inventory. The item is placed on the consent agenda and would be included in a single vote unless council or an individual wishes to add more to the conversation.