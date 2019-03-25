All District Band Concert

The bi-annual District 200 band concert took place in the Hastings High School Field House on Monday night. Seven bands beginning with 5th grade all the way to Wind Ensemble took turns presenting selections that received applause from bleachers filled with proud parents, grandparents, teachers and alumni who had the unique opportunity to see all levels of musicianship within the band programs in one place. Alumni Ashely Martin, who played the French Horn at Hastings, referred to several important milestones in her life using the lessons learned behind a music stand. Directors pulled out all the stops for the final tune, the Hastings Raider Fight Song, played simultaneously by more than 400 Hastings musicians which were accompanied by a rousing standing ovation. Hear a sample we’ve placed on the KDWA facebook page.