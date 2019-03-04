Bridge Backed Up

An early morning accident on the Hastings Bridge Monday morning created a significant traffic backup on northbound Highway 61. According to information provided to KDWA Radio by Hastings Chief of Police Bryan Schafer, a vehicle was traveling northbound over the bridge, lost control and spun out. The accident reduced northbound travel on the bridge to one lane while the vehicle was removed from the scene. There is no indication of any injuries, and Hastings Police assisted the MN State Patrol on the scene. The State Patrol investigation is ongoing.
(Submitted Photo)