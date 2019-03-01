Cardinals Win In Regional Semifinals

In Friday Night Basketball action in the Tri-County Area, the Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team took down Elk Mound in their Regional Playoff Semifinal, at the Nest, 74-58, moving them on to Saturday’s Regional Title game against SCC, also at home, at 7pm, LIVE on KDWA, while the Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Team lost their final game of the regular season to Saint Thomas, 79-57, at the HHS Field House. The Raiders will also learn their playoff seeding over this weekend. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a quick whip around the area.