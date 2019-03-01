Career Fair Offers Options

On Thursday, I attended the Career and College Fair that was hosted at the Hastings High School. Nearly 70 representatives from area business, industry, education and apprentice programs filled tables and displays set up in the Field House. Technical careers, military opportunities and traditional post secondary choices offered information and even hands on demonstrations of some of the fields that students could consider. Sarah Knoll spoke with me about opportunities that are available in Dakota County.
We will have an In Depth recap that will air next week that explores the day. Stay tuned to find out more.