City Prepared For River Rise

March 5, 2019

With the amounts of snow already on the ground, and the possibility of more to come before the spring thaw, KDWA News checked in with Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger for an update about how Public Works is preparing for possible flooding. Nick started by explaining where flood prediction data originates.

We asked Nick about the role the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays in flood protection for Hastings.

Director Egger assured us that the City will keep a close eye on water level reports, and prediction updates.

