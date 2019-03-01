«

City Testifies At Hearing

March 1, 2019

Plans to renovate the Hastings City Hall building took a needed step forward on recently as a bill chief-authored by State Representative Tony Jurgens that would provide funding for the project was heard in the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee.

Jurgens was joined at the capital investment committee presentation by Hastings City Planner Justin Fortney and Interim Hastings City Administrator and Administrative Services Director Julie Flaten. Jurgens commented on what should be expected next.

Matching monies would also be needed to fund the entire renovation of the exterior features of Hastings City Hall.

