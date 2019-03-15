Highway 95 Closed Due To Flooding

MN Highway 95, from Highway 61, north to I-94 is CLOSED due to flooding.
Check road conditions by calling 511.

Commissioner Surveys Flooding

March 15, 2019

Late Thursday night, KDWA received a call from Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik who managed to provide a first hand account of the conditions in the county as he toured 22 cities and towns in the First District. He describes the impact as he saw it.

Click here for audio


He also shared something that landowners can do to mitigate the situation

Click here for audio


Commissioner Slavik notes that some areas are impacted more than others.

Click here for audio

   
We appreciate his eyewitness account and will keep you informed with updates to our newscasts, website and social media accounts. If you live on a county road and need a culvert cleaned out, please call 952-891-7900 to get added to the list.
(Photo by Mike Slavik)

Click here for audio


   

