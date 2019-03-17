Council May Support Resolution

A resolution requesting comprehensive road and transit funding was placed on the Consent Agenda for the March 18th meeting of the Hastings City Council. The resolution requests that the Minnesota Legislature pass, and Governor Tim Walz sign a comprehensive and balanced transportation funding package that permanently increases dedicated funding for transportation, as,according to the resolution, cities need greater resources, including an additional dedicated state funding source for transportation, and flexible policies to meet growing demands for street improvements and maintenance. The resolution also states that cities are under-funded for in-town road maintenance due to factors such as cost participation in state and county highway projects, and existing funding mechanisms, such as Municipal State Aid, property taxes, and special assessments, having limited applications. The Council defines a comprehensive and balanced transportation funding package as an initiative that permanently increases dedicated funding for state and local road and transit systems.