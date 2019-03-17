Craig Supports Year Round E15

On March 13th, Congresswoman Angie Craig released a statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed the proposed E15 rule, taking a critical step towards year-round E15 sales. She noted that during this difficult farm economy and damaging trade disputes, the EPA rule comes as welcome news to Minnesota farmers. Craig has been a long-time supporter of the year-round sale of E15 that she believes will provide additional certainty to producers while expanding options at the pump for Minnesota communities. She encourages farmers to share their thoughts with the EPA throughout the comment period, which closes in April. Representative for District 2, Craig is a member of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus, and will fight to ensure the Administration does not take additional actions to give handouts to big oil on the backs of Minnesota farmers.