Egger Testifies forTrail Fund Request

According to a message received from House Representative Tony Jurgens, Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger testified on March 27th in front of the House Capital Investment Committee on Jurgens’ bill which requests $1M in bonding for the trail portion of the Highway 316 project. The goal is to close the funding gap between the MnDOT project budget and that which would come from local resources such as the City Of Hastings. Multiple funding sources are part of the effort . Tune in each Wednesday to hear more from Representative Jurgens in our weekly Sesssion update.
Photo provided by Rep Jurgens